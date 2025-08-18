FEMA begins damage assessments in Wisconsin following historic flooding

After historic flooding impacted southeast Wisconsin more than a week ago, FEMA has begun coordinating with local officials to survey damage and help determine the state’s availability for federal aid.

“FEMA has received Gov. Evers’ request to conduct joint preliminary damage assessments in Wisconsin,” a statement from FEMA’s Region 5 office says. “Joint Preliminary Damage Assessments are a step in the disaster declaration process. Our FEMA team is now coordinating with Wisconsin Emergency Management to discuss the information submitted, determine team requirements, establish a PDA briefing time and location, and develop an overall PDA coordination plan.”

Gov. Tony Evers said last Wednesday he planned to formally request assistance from FEMA.

The governor’s request is one of the first steps needed for Wisconsin to receive a formal presidential disaster declaration. This would allow state, tribal and local governments, along with certain types of private nonprofits, to become eligible to apply for public assistance.

There are four components related to public assistance eligibility: applicant, facility, work and cost.

Applicants must be a state, tribal, or local government or nonprofit. A facility must be a building, public works system, equipment, or improved and maintained natural feature. Work, categorized as emergency or permanent, must be required because of a declared incident within a designated disaster area. Costs must be directly tied to eligible work and “adequately documented,” according to FEMA.

Preliminary damage assessments, which are completed after initial state and local damage assessments are conducted, are also necessary when a state is requesting a presidential emergency or major disaster declaration.

Wisconsin Emergency Management, a division of the Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs, has been working with counties to assess damage and determine resources needed to speed recovery efforts.

Milwaukee County is also encouraging Wisconsin residents and business owners to call 211 to report property damage, such as flooded basements, collapsed walls, or lightning-related incidents.

As of Monday morning, a financial estimate related to Milwaukee County’s storm damage was not yet available.

Small business owners will have the option to apply for FEMA assistance, as well as disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration, if they meet certain criteria, according to FEMA.