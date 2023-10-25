Federal immigration agency to move to 310W building downtown

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) is moving its Milwaukee office to the 310W building in downtown’s Westown neighborhood, according to city permits.

The federal immigration agency will occupy 21,350 square feet of the 624,000-square-foot, 14-story building at 310 W. Wisconsin Ave.

310W, downtown Milwaukee’s third-largest office building by square feet, was purchased by New York-based Time Equities Inc. in 2017 for $19.5 million. In 2019, Time Equities announced a $30 million renovation project to help attract tenants.

The Milwaukee USCIS office is currently located at a two-story, 58,400-square-foot building at 310 E. Knapp St., which was sold to Milwaukee School of Engineering for $1,090,500 in March.

MSOE is planning to convert the building into the new home of its Civil and Architectural Engineering and Construction Management Department. Dubbed the Kendall Breunig Center for the Built Environment, the new academic hall will have an outdoor plaza, an indoor commons area, seven laboratories, six classrooms; and a presentation area. There also will be a dedicated space for faculty, staff and students to collaborate, study, socialize, and work on projects for their competition teams, classes and senior capstones.

MSOE has said that renovation work would begin once the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services office has moved to its new location.

A representative from USCIS was not immediately available for comment on when the agency would be moving.