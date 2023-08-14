Federal government to move GSA office from Racine to Mount Pleasant

The U.S. General Services Administration
, which manages federal property and provides contracting options for government agencies, will move its office from 4020 Durand Ave. in Racine to the Mt. Pleasant Commerce Center
at 13200 Global Drive in Mount Pleasant.
Developed by St. John Properties
, Mt. Pleasant Commerce Center includes more than 202,000 square feet of office and flex/R&D space.
With the move, the GSA will bring 25 to 30 employees to Mount Pleasant. It will lease 10,150 square feet of space at Mt. Pleasant Commerce Center.
“A number of elements factored into our decision to move to Mt. Pleasant Commerce Center, including St. John Properties’ ability, along with the work of their architect and general contractor, to satisfy our occupancy schedule,” said Dave Rauen, lease contracting officer for GSA.
The GSA will join Twin Disc
at the complex. The company recently announced
that it had signed a lease for 15,482 square feet of space at Mt. Pleasant Commerce Center and will move its engineering division and approximately 45 employees there by year-end.
In addition, Wisconsin Early Autism Project
and Total Spectrum, which provide applied behavior analysis to children diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder, signed a lease for 5,536 square feet of space at Mt. Pleasant Commerce Center. Approximately 30-40 employees, ranging from behavior technicians to board certified behavior analysts will work at the facility.
“The flexibility of the building and our need for a large gross motor skills room, in addition to smaller spaces around the perimeter, is what attracted our attention initially,” said WEAP’s clinical director for the Milwaukee region, Linda Klotz
. “When selecting a location for a new facility, we strive to have immediate proximity to major highways to provide easy access and convenience to our families. Mt. Pleasant Commerce Center achieves that goal with its proximity to I-94 and Highway 20.”