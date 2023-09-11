Featured Deal: ThermTech expansion

Waukesha-based metal heat treating company ThermTech recently purchased a 90,000-square-foot building in New Berlin for $8.7 million, which the company will expand into in the coming months to accommodate more equipment and employees.
This will be ThermTech’s fifth facility. The company currently has three others on Travis Lane and one on Pearl Street in Waukesha. The New Berlin building was formerly occupied by Hubbell Gas Utility Solutions, which permanently closed its operations there earlier this year.
ThermTech has had a 37% increase in revenue in the past year, while the thermal processing industry has experienced growth of 11%, according to Jason Kupkovits, vice president of sales and strategic direction at ThermTech.
“While ThermTech has historically catered to heavy industries such as mining, paper pulp processing, agriculture, heavy manufacturing and defense, growth in medical- and space-related fields is powering our sales to new levels,” Kupkovits said.
Address: 16875 W. Ryerson Road, New Berlin
Buyer: ThermTech
Seller: Luterbach Realty LLC
Price: $8.7 million