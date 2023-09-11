Featured Deal: ThermTech expansion

Hunter covers commercial and residential real estate for BizTimes. He previously wrote for the Waukesha Freeman and Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. A recent graduate of UW-Milwaukee, with a degree in journalism and urban studies, he was news editor of the UWM Post. He has received awards from the Milwaukee Press Club and Wisconsin Newspaper Association. Hunter likes cooking, gardening and 2000s girly pop.

Waukesha-based metal heat treating company ThermTech recently purchased a 90,000-square-foot building in New Berlin for $8.7 million, which the company will expand into in the coming months to accommodate more equipment and employees. This will be ThermTech’s fifth facility. The company currently has three others on Travis Lane and one on Pearl Street in Waukesha.

The New Berlin building was formerly occupied by Hubbell Gas Utility Solutions, which permanently closed its operations there earlier this year.

ThermTech has had a 37% increase in revenue in the past year, while the thermal processing industry has experienced growth of 11%, according to Jason Kupkovits, vice president of sales and strategic direction at ThermTech.

“While ThermTech has historically catered to heavy industries such as mining, paper pulp processing, agriculture, heavy manufacturing and defense, growth in medical- and space-related fields is powering our sales to new levels,” Kupkovits said.

Address: 16875 W. Ryerson Road, New Berlin

Buyer: ThermTech

Seller: Luterbach Realty LLC

Price: $8.7 million