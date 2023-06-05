Featured Deal: Midtown Center sells for $22.1 million

Cara covers nonprofits, healthcare and education for BizTimes. Cara lives in Waukesha with her husband, a teenager, a toddler, a dog named Neutron, a bird named Potter, and a lizard named Peyoye. She loves music, food, and comedy, but not necessarily in that order.

Midtown Center on Milwaukee’s northwest side sold in May for $22.1 million.

The former owner of the shopping center – an affiliate of New York-based DLC Management Corp. – sold the 26.2-acre property, which includes several retail buildings, to Atlanta-based Laureate Capital LLC, according to state records.

The properties sold are located at 4100-4190 N. 56th St., 4101-4191 N. 56th St., 5704-5712 W. Capitol Drive, and 4076 N. 60th St., and have a combined assessed value of $22.8 million, according to county records.

Tenants include Pick ‘n Save, Planet Fitness, Foot Locker, GameStop, Subway, U.S. Cellular, Pizza Hut and Firestone.

The deal did not include the 15.2-acre former Walmart store site at 5825 W. Hope Ave., which closed in 2016. It sold last year to an Iowa-based self-storage company for $3.28 million.

