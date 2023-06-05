Family farms adapt to survive

Sustainability comes from embracing change

By
-
(From left) Haley, Hayden, Darren and and Karen Hughes of Sunset Farms in Washington County.
(From left) Haley, Hayden, Darren and and Karen Hughes of Sunset Farms in Washington County. Credit: Lila Aryan

Last updated on June 5th, 2023 at 01:14 pmIt’s a muggy Friday morning in mid-May as Karen and Darren Hughes and their two oldest children, Haley, 13, and Hayden, 11, gather in the gravel lot outside one of Sunset Farms’ barns. Dressed in blue jeans and muck boots or – in Hayden’s case – a

Want to Read the Entire Article?

Become a BizTimes Insider today and get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Or purchase a bypass link here

Sign up for BizTimes Daily Alerts

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

Cara Spoto
Cara covers nonprofits, healthcare and education for BizTimes. Cara lives in Waukesha with her husband, a teenager, a toddler, a dog named Neutron, a bird named Potter, and a lizard named Peyoye. She loves music, food, and comedy, but not necessarily in that order.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display