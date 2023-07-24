F Street receives investment from Brighton Asset Management

Milwaukee-based F Street Investments received an investment into its High-Yield Promissory Note Fund through Brighton Asset Management, which F Street says marks a milestone for the fund.

According to F Street’s website, the fund has a minimum investment of $50,000 and is looking to raise $25 million total.

“The capital infusion will help to expand the fund’s investment portfolio, pursue new strategic opportunities, and fuel its ongoing mission of delivering exceptional, consistent interest returns to its investors,” a press release says.

F Street says the investment emphasizes the trust and confidence institutional investors have placed in the fund’s strategic vision. Investors and strategic advisors to Brighton include Marc Lasry, current CEO of Avenue Capital Group and previous co-owner of the Milwaukee Bucks; Dan Rappaport, the former CEO of the New York Mercantile Exchange; and Joseph Rappaport, director of sales and business development at Sylvan Asset Management.

“We are thrilled to welcome Marc, Dan, and Joe as strategic partners and appreciate their

confidence in our investment strategy,” said Scott Lurie, founder of F Street.

Founded in 2008, F Street invests and maintains ownership stakes in businesses including real estate lending, development and acquisition and investments in emerging market technologies.

“The investment reinforces the growing demand in private lending markets and the recognition that F Street is a preferred choice for investors seeking compelling alternative investment opportunities,” the release says. “The Fund’s disciplined investment approach, comprehensive due diligence process, and dedication to capital preservation have been instrumental in its continued success.”

Brighton Asset Management is a private investment firm focused on real estate lending, development and acquisition, the release says.