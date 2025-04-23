Experience Milwaukee podcast to take over operations at Wantable Café

Experience Milwaukee
, a city-centric podcast hosted by Steve Glynn
and Adam Derus
, is taking over operations at Wantable Café
at 123 E. Walker St. in Milwaukee’s Harbor View neighborhood.
Wantable Café, a 5,000-square-foot coffee shop and co-working space operated by Milwaukee-based subscription clothing company Wantable
, will on May 1 become part of a “co-branded operational partnership,” according to Glynn.
Its name will remain, but operations and new programming will be overseen by Experience Milwaukee.
The café features typical coffee shop fare like lattes, breakfast sandwiches, and pastries as well as a collection of sound proof work pods to accommodate its co-working facilities.
"Partnering with Experience Milwaukee is an exciting way for us to broaden our impact and reaffirm our commitment to Milwaukee’s entrepreneurial spirit," said Jalem Getz
, founder and CEO of Wantable. "Their strong ties to the city and genuine passion for community make them the ideal partner to help our cafe evolve into something even more meaningful for our neighborhood, our team, and Milwaukee as a whole. We’re not just investing in a business, we’re investing in people, in community, and in purpose."
Experience Milwaukee will continue to use the space as a coffee shop and co-working space but will expand its offerings to support additional programming, collaborations, pop-ups, and potentially some live podcast recordings.
“We want to build on the cafe as Milwaukee’s hub for connection and creativity,” Glynn said.
New initiatives at the cafe will roll out beginning in May and will continue through the summer.
Experience Milwaukee launched in 2018 and has since published over 300 episodes highlighting local makers, doers, founders, artists, and neighbors, according to its website. Episodes can be found onSpotify
.
Wantable Café is open Monday-Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., and is closed on Sundays.