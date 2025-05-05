Sentry survey finds 60% of C-suite execs don’t expect growth within their companies in 2025

Economic uncertainty, coupled with supply chain and logistics challenges, has led to a pessimistic outlook among the country’s highest-ranking business leaders.
A recently published study commissioned by Stevens Point, Wisconsin-based Sentry Insurance
found that 60% of executives at large companies expect their businesses to remain flat or shrink this year.
The same survey found that 82% of executives at large businesses feel more stressed in 2025 compared to last year, with 45% of respondents citing supply chain and logistics as the top threat to their organizations.
"In 2025, executives at large enterprises report higher stress levels, reflecting a heightened awareness of their company’s risks, and the financial impact they could have," according to the survey summary. "Unlike smaller businesses, which operate with tighter margins and localized operations, large companies face greater complexity due to their size, scale, and oftentimes global reach—making risk management a top priority."
The survey was conducted by Arlington, Virginia-based market research firm Wakefield Research
. It includes response from 1,110 executives in the United States who served as CEO, CFO or CRO between Nov. 25, 2024, and Dec. 9, 2024.
Out of the 1,110 respondents, 100 are leaders at companies with at least 1,000 employees.
Due to economic uncertainty, business leaders are prioritizing boosting productivity and controlling costs rather than expansion projects.
In fact, the survey found that 100% of respondents have delayed upgrades due to cost pressures.
The survey also found that 55% of large companies are requiring employees to work longer and take fewer breaks; 43% of large companies expect employees to increase their output beyond current expectations.
"Even as large companies demand more from their employees, they remain cautious about compromising safety standards," according to the report.
Nearly all respondents (99%) said they plan to make safety-related investments in 2025 as they also seek to boost productivity.
As tariffs continue to complicate the supply chain landscape for companies across the globe, C-suite leaders are relying on in-house drivers and company-owned fleets for greater control and reliability.
“Larger businesses are taking control of their logistics—and with that comes a stronger emphasis on fleet safety,” said Mike Zblewski
, director of safety services, national accounts, Sentry Insurance. “More company drivers means greater control over their supply chain but also increased risk—both from direct accidents and the downstream disruption on operations. That responsibility is driving conversations about how companies can innovate safety into their logistics strategies. They’re updating who and what they put inside their vehicles.”
Rather than simply reacting to current risks and uncertainties, most C-Suite leaders are taking whatever steps they can to stabilize their organizations.
"Rather than pursuing aggressive expansion, C-suite leaders of large companies are adopting a more measured approach—prioritizing risk mitigation, cost control, and stability in 2025," according to the report.