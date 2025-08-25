Event venues new and coming soon to southeastern Wisconsin

NEW

Whether you’re planning a corporate retreat, client celebration or end-of-year gala, Milwaukee has a fresh lineup of venues ready to host. From a restored barn in Grafton to a new, eco-friendly space on the Milwaukee River, here’s a look at what’s ready now and what’s coming on the horizon.The Urban Ecology Center, along with Milwaukee’s Two Birds Event Group, in March opened a new 300-person event venue at the Urban Ecology Center’s Riverside Park property. The project, which included several sustainability-focused elements, transformed a run-down historic warehouse clad with cream city brick into a venue with a 100-person covered patio, a 75-person balcony and 5,000-square-foot field for outdoor events.[gallery columns="2" size="full" ids="618258,618257"]Situated on a 75-acre property, Sandhill Tree Farm features an early 1900s barn, available to rent for weddings, corporate gatherings and other events from May through October. Current owners Jaclyn and Dave Ness bought the property in 2020 and recently renovated the two-story barn. The 250-person venue features a south-facing deck, outdoor terrace, multiple bar options, catering kitchen, brides’ room and decorative lighting. Earlier this year, Milwaukee-based Benson’s Restaurant Group assumed full event management and catering operations at the venue.[gallery columns="2" size="full" ids="618252,618253"]A foreclosed industrial building on Milwaukee’s northwest side is being converted into a Spanish-inspired event venue for more than 200 people. IV Generations Holdings is eyeing a spring 2026 opening for the venue, which will include an interior space and a courtyard that could be enclosed, greenhouse-style, during the winter. In addition to corporate events and weddings, IV Generations plans to open the space up for nonprofit and community events free of charge.[gallery columns="2" size="full" ids="618255,618254"]Noble Catering and Events is planning a spring 2026 opening for its new 400-person event venue, dubbed Brixton’s Turn, in Milwaukee’s Bay View neighborhood. The venue will take over a century-old building, which the Milwaukee-based caterer plans to extensively renovate and also use as its culinary headquarters and event production hub. Its 400-person capacity will make it one of the largest independent event spaces in the area.