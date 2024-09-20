Subscribe
Transportation & Logistics

Evans Transportation Services

2024 Future 50 Winner

BizTimes Staff
Evans Transportation Services leadership, including CEO Ryan Keepman, third from left.
Last updated

Delafield | Founded: 1985
Industry: Transportation
Employees: 120

Evans Transportation Services provides third-party logistics and transportation management services for North American companies across several industries, including automotive, energy, manufacturing and health care.

What factors have contributed the most to your growth in the past 3 years?

Ryan Keepman, CEO: “Evans has continued to grow, because the business is founded on the Evans Experience: the idea of listening and doing the right thing for our customers. Evans’ guiding principles of integrity, positivity, passion, communication and trust spark the above-and-beyond customer service and customized strategic solutions that they are known for.”

How has your company navigated the challenges of the past few years?

“Evans Transportation navigates challenges throughout the years by managing relationships with our customers, carriers and employees. Evans focuses on building long-term partnerships, prioritizing clear communication and responsiveness to inquiries and concerns.”

What are the biggest obstacles to your company’s continued growth?

“The biggest obstacle right now for Evans Transportation would be finding the right candidates to grow our team. As our business grows, we need to grow with it, and finding key employees to assist with that is a priority.”

