Evans Transportation Services

Delafield | Founded: 1985

Employees: 148 | Industry: Transportation and logistics

Evans Transportation is a third-party transportation provider for North American companies across several industries including automotive, foodservice equipment, chemicals and plastics, energy and oil, food and beverage, health care, manufacturing, technology and electronics.

What makes your company different from competitors in your industry?

Ryan Keepman, CEO: “Evans Transportation is a unicorn in the logistics industry, with a 40-year track record in a space that has only existed slightly longer than that. While many competitors are backed by private equity or are publicly traded, we remain family owned and independently operated.”

What’s a decision your leadership team made that proved pivotal to your growth?

“Seven years ago we chose to completely reinvent the business through technology modernization and by building a differentiated client experience. That overhaul became what is now known as the Evans Experience.”

If you could fast-forward three years, what would success look like for your company?

“Continued intentional growth. We aim to sustain strong business performance while maintaining zero client turnover. Internally, success looks like 100% retention of the talent we invest in and develop.”

How would you describe your company culture?

“Rooted in heart and hustle. We’ve built a team of passionate, innovative and supportive individuals who thrive in a fast-paced industry, while having fun in the process.”