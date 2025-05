Eutectic Corp., a provider of coatings and other industrial applications, has sold its Menomonee Falls facility for $5.3 million in a sale-leaseback deal, real estate records show. The property located at N94 W14355 Garwin Mace Drive was sold to Milwaukee-based private equity firm Borgman Capital. The 72,553-square-foot facility sits on a 3.5-acre parcel of land,