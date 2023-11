This content is part of BizConnect and is made possible by our sponsors. Click here to submit your own BizPeople.

Erica A. Storm von Briesen welcomes Erica A. Storm, Shareholder, to its Labor & Employment Section

Website: http://www.vonbriesen.com

Phone: (262) 241-5600



(262) 241-5600 Erica focuses her practice on employment law and employee benefits law and compliance. A member of the State Bar of Wisconsin, the Milwaukee Bar Association, National Association of Women Lawyers (NAWL) and the Association for Women Lawyers (AWL).