Eric Raatz

With 23+ years of experience, Mr. Raatz has extensive background in building enclosure component testing including water testing, moisture content verification, thermography, and non-evasive and destructive testing. His capabilities include roofing, wall systems, masonry, windows, doors, flooring, and waterproofing systems for above and below grade applications. He holds a Bachelor’s in Structural Design from Milwaukee School of Engineering and a Masters in Project Management from University of Wisconsin at Platteville. Eric has his RRO, RRC, RWC, REWC, RBEC, BECxP, CxA+BE, CBECxP and is a certified EIFS inspector.