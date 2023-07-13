Enerpac sells Cortland Industrial business to Toronto company

By
-
Enerpac Tool Group
Enerpac Tool Group

Menomonee Falls-based Enerpac Tool Group, a manufacturer of high-pressure hydraulic tools and other industrial tools, has sold its Cortland Industrial business to Toronto-based Tufropes in a $20 million deal. Tufropes is a manufacturer of high-performance synthetic fiber ropes and netting solutions for global aquaculture, maritime, and other industrial customers. The company is a subsidiary of

Ashley Smart
Ashley covers startups, technology and manufacturing for BizTimes. She was previously the managing editor of the News Graphic and Washington County Daily News. In past reporting roles, covering education at The Waukesha Freeman, she received several WNA awards. She is a UWM graduate. In her free time, Ashley enjoys watching independent films, tackling a new recipe in the kitchen and reading a good book.

