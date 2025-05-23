Endries International names new CEO

Brillion-based Endries International Inc., a provider of fastener solutions and supply chain fulfillment solutions, announced that chief financial officer Dan Crociata has been promoted to chief executive officer of the company, effective immediately.

He succeeds Michael Knight, who is stepping down after serving as CEO since late 2022.

“Dan has been a key member of the Endries leadership team and a trusted partner in advancing our strategic priorities,” said Steve Endries, Endries International chairman. “His deep understanding of the business, strong leadership capabilities, and commitment to our customers and team members make him the ideal leader for Endries as it enters its next chapter. We’re also deeply grateful to Michael for his leadership and the enhancements he brought to the business during his time with the company.”

Crociata had served as senior vice president and CFO of Endries International since March of 2023. Prior to that he was vice president of strategy – global glass for Auburn Hills, Michigan-based Guardian Industries.

“I’m honored to serve as CEO and help build on what Endries has established over the last 55 years,” said Crociata. “This is a company defined by its people, its customer partnerships, and its focus on operational excellence. I’m excited to work alongside our team to continue strengthening the business and delivering for those we serve.”

“It has been a privilege to lead Endries, and I have full confidence in Dan’s ability to carry the business forward,” said Knight.