Empowering Communities: The transformative impact of Centers for Independence

BizTimes Milwaukee: What is Centers for Independence?

Elsmo: Since its founding in 1938, Centers for Independence has been strengthening communities by helping people of all abilities advance their total health. The organization provides medical daycare for children with complex conditions, mental health and substance abuse treatment, job training and placement services, in-home personal care services, and more. Today, our team of 800 employees provides support and care across CFI’s 30 vital programs.

BizTimes: How important are partnerships in contributing to the success of the organization?

Elsmo: Our work would not be as effective or reach nearly as many clients and patients without our strong community partners who share our mission and want to improve the situation for the many communities we serve. Near West Side Partners, Marquette University, the state of Wisconsin, Milwaukee County DHHS, Waukesha County DHHS, and area schools are just some of the trusting relationships we value. It is through these partnerships that CFI can provide integrated services and achieve improved health outcomes.

BizTimes: How are you working to advance and or redefine DEI within CFI?

Elsmo: We strive to create a more inclusive and equitable environment for our staff and our clients and patients. For example, we have implemented a robust talent acquisition strategy to align our workforce to reflect the diversity of those we serve.

Furthermore, our hiring practices, as well as our job training programs, are enabling people with physical and developmental challenges the opportunity for gainful employment—many of whom have never held a job before. We believe it is not only the right thing to do but also good business and good for the short- and long-term viability and sustainability of our communities.

At CFI, our workforce and client populations are a vibrant tapestry of backgrounds, perspectives, and talents. And we are the better for it.

BizTimes: What impact is CFI having on the lives of your clients, and the community overall?

Elsmo: Our purpose is to inspire hope in the lives of individuals, families and communities. On a micro level, you can see the effect we’re having on the lives of individuals every day. If you visit our medical daycare for children, you can see the care and nurturing they’re receiving from our medical staff. If you tour one of our commercial kitchens you can see people being trained for food service jobs, while the healthy meals they prepare feed thousands of area school children. The good we do for individuals is profound.

On a macro level, the organization is having a tremendous impact on unemployment and underemployment, food insecurity and healthcare inequity, poverty and homelessness. Through the work of our dedicated and talented team, fostering unique collaborations, innovative partnerships and programs, CFI is creating stronger more resilient communities.

2020 West Wells Street • Milwaukee, WI 53233

414-937-2020 • cfihope.org