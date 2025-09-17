Waukesha | Founded: 2018

Employees: 52 | Industry: Electrical construction

Empower Electric is an electrical contractor serving commercial, industrial and residential clients. Its low-voltage division supports structured cabling, access control, camera systems and DC infrastructure.

What makes your company different from competitors in your industry?

Michelle Zaskowski, COO: “What sets us apart from other companies is our unwavering commitment to relationships. Whether it’s our contractors, vendors or internal team, we prioritize long-term partnerships built on trust, respect and shared success.”

What’s a decision your leadership team made that proved pivotal to your growth?

“To support the long-term growth of our company, we made a deliberate decision to operate lean by keeping overhead and operational costs low over many years. This financial discipline not only ensured stability during uncertain times, but it also allowed us to accumulate the capital necessary to reinvest in the business.”

What keeps you up at night as a business leader today?

“The constant staffing challenges due to the limited availability of qualified field personnel. We have a ton of work and not enough people to do it.”

What’s the best business advice you’ve ever received?

“Put the correct people in the correct jobs. We want staff to thrive and feel that they are a big part of why our company is so successful.”