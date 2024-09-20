Waukesha | Founded: 2018

Industry: Electric construction

Employees: 40

Empower Electric is an electrical contractor that specializes in commercial, industrial and residential projects, including generators, car chargers, service upgrades, remodels and smart home automation.

What factors have contributed the most to your growth in the past three years?

Allison Bursiek, CEO, and Michelle Zaskowski, COO: “Building and growing our trustable rapport with general contractors, state accounts and other large businesses. We pride ourselves on keeping up with the latest technology and making sure our employees are always learning and involved in the day-to-day operations.”

How has your company navigated the challenges of the past few years?

“We work side by side with our vendors to keep an eye on supply levels. We constantly anticipate the shift in material pricing and adjust our purchasing accordingly.”

What are the biggest obstacles to your company’s continued growth?

“The tight labor market and the shortage of young people going into the trades. We are constantly working to grow our apprenticeship program so we can mentor young adults wanting to come into the electrical field.”