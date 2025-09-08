Employ Milwaukee receives $2 million federal grant to launch new workforce initiative

Employ Milwaukee is launching a new workforce initiative supported through a $2 million grant from the U.S. Department of Labor.

The new initiative, called Growth Opportunities Milwaukee, aims to keep local youth out of the justice system and guide them toward successful careers, Employ Milwaukee announced on Monday. The program will provide paid work experience, mentorship, leadership development, case management and skills training to 160 justice-involved youths between the ages of 15 and 18.

GO MKE will place youths in industries such as construction, technology and advanced manufacturing. The program will also offer industry-recognized credentials.

The Milwaukee County Department of Health and Human Services-Children, Youth, and Families will refer eligible youth to the program. The City of Milwaukee Office of Community Wellness and Safety will provide violence prevention services. The City of Milwaukee Office of African American Affairs will host case managers onsite and connect participants to community resources.

“Paid work experience is essential in increasing long-term outcomes for justice-involved youth, providing them with real-world skills and opportunities to build sustainable careers,” Employ Milwaukee president and CEO Julie Cayo said in a news release. “This grant presents an exciting opportunity to invest in the future of Milwaukee’s youth and our city as a whole. By securing essential funding and working alongside public and private partners, we are expanding services that empower our youth to overcome barriers and pave their own paths to career success.”