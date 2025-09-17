Waukesha | Founded: 1996

Employees: 43 | Industry: Wealth management

Ellenbecker Investment Group is a holistic financial planning firm offering tax preparation and wealth management services, with offices in Waukesha and Whitefish Bay.

How do you identify and respond to market trends or customer needs?

Julie Ellenbecker-Lipsky, president: “Our internal investment committee, working in partnership with our third-party investment officer and portfolio managers, stays apprised of trends and changes in the market. We host monthly investment committee meetings to keep our team informed and aware of significant developments. Our clients are invited to a unique opportunity to listen in to portions of these sessions.”

What keeps you up at night as a business leader today?

“As the leader of a wealth management firm, one of the most pressing concerns that can disrupt sleep is the possibility of an information breach or significant IT security scare. In our line of work, trust is everything. Clients entrust us with not only their financial futures but also highly sensitive personal data. The idea that this information could be compromised, whether through a cyberattack, phishing scheme or internal vulnerability, is deeply unsettling.”

How would you describe your company culture?

“Our culture is deeply rooted in a people-first philosophy. We prioritize meaningful relationships – both with our clients and our employees. EIG fosters an environment where collaboration, trust and service is at the core of everything we do.”