Ellen Skorpinski Joins HGA as Senior Engineering Project Manager
Email: eskorpinski@hga.com

Website: https://hga.com

Phone: (414) 278-3364



Ellen Skorpinski has joined HGA as an Associate Vice President and Sr. Engineering Project Manager in Milwaukee. She will direct engineering processes, collaborating with HGA's interdisciplinary teams, building owners, and contractors.