Real Estate

Edge Electric of WI, Inc.

2025 Future 50 Winner

BizTimes Staff
By BizTimes Staff
The Edge Electric team.
The Edge Electric team.
Edge ElectricJay Humbert

Pewaukee | Founded: 2010
Employees: 170 | Industry: Construction

Edge Electric is a full-service electrical contractor specializing in industrial, commercial, residential and low-voltage projects.

What makes your company different from competitors in your industry?

Jay Humbert, CEO: “At Edge Electric, we stand out from our competitors by organizing our workforce into small, specialized groups within a larger company framework. We ensure that we have the best team equipped for any task that comes our way, guaranteeing a high level of expertise and efficiency for our clients.”

If you could fast-forward three years, what would success look like for your company?

“We envision success as a journey marked by steady growth and an expansion of our capabilities and service areas. Our commitment to continuous improvement will drive us to enhance the services we offer and broaden our reach, ensuring we meet the evolving needs of our clients.”

What keeps you up at night as a business leader today?

“The constant responsibility to support and motivate my team towards achieving new goals. Balancing this with the financial demands that come with growing and maintaining a profitable company is a significant challenge. Each day presents an opportunity to push forward, yet it also requires careful management of resources to ensure we remain financially sound.”

