Eaton launches 4-megawatt solar project to reduce emissions across Wisconsin sites

Dublin, Ireland-based power management company Eaton Corp.
is launching a 4-megawatt solar project that it says will reduce the company’s emissions in Wisconsin by 30%.
The joint project with We Energies
is scheduled to be completed in early 2026. The solar project will be located adjacent to Eaton’s Thomas A. Edison Technical Center at 11131 Adams Road in Franksville in Racine County.
The project is expected to meet 30% of the annual carbon reduction goals at five Eaton sites in Franksville, South Milwaukee, Menomonee Falls and two Waukesha facilities.
Combined with previous energy efficiency upgrades, the initiative will support a 58% reduction in Eaton’s greenhouse gas emissions across the state since 2018. Eaton hopes to achieve net zero operations by 2050.
We Energies will build, own and operate the system on Eaton’s behalf. Eaton will provide the land for construction and receive renewable energy credits for delivering clean energy to the local grid.
Eaton is also contributing engineering expertise and essential technologies to the project, including electrical transformers produced at its Waukesha manufacturing facility.
“At Eaton, we’re tackling the energy transition from all angles — including right here in Wisconsin, where we produce the technologies essential to modernize the grid and support a cleaner, more resilient energy future,” said Guillaume Laur
, senior vice president and general manager of power delivery and regulation, electrical sector at Eaton. “Around the world, we’re leveraging the global megatrends of electrification and digitalization to unlock greater operational and environmental value from energy systems."