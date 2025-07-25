Log In
Subscribe
My BizTimes
Log In
Subscribe
Energy & Environment

Eaton launches 4-megawatt solar project to reduce emissions across Wisconsin sites

Ashley Smart
By Ashley Smart
Eaton Corp.'s Franksville facility. Submitted photo.
Eaton Corp.'s Franksville facility. Submitted photo.
Learn more about:
Eaton Corp.We Energies

Subscribe to BizTimes Daily – Local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin.

Dublin, Ireland-based power management company Eaton Corp. is launching a 4-megawatt solar project that it says will reduce the company’s emissions in Wisconsin by 30%. The joint project with We Energies is scheduled to be completed in early 2026. The solar project will be located adjacent to Eaton’s Thomas A. Edison Technical Center at 11131 Adams Road

Already a subscriber? Log in

To continue reading this article ...

Subscribe to BizTimes today and get immediate access to our Insider-only content and much more.

Learn More and Subscribe Now
  • Critical Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 16 issues per year delivered in print or digitally
  • Unlimited access to all insider only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Extra bonus issues (STUFF and Giving Guide)
  • Discounted in-person event registration

Click here to purchase a sharable paywall bypass link for this subscriber-only article.

Already logged in and still seeing this? Click Here

What's New

BizPeople

Submit a BizPeople

Share new hires, promotions and employee accolades with the region's business leaders.

Learn More

Sponsored Content

Up-to-the-minute business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable strategic insights for Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.

Copyright © 2025 BizTimes Media. All Rights Reserved.

Holiday flash sale!

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.

Subscribe to BizTimes Milwaukee and save 40%

Holiday flash sale! Subscribe to BizTimes and save 40%!

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.