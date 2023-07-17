Dunkin’ & Baskin Robbins planned in Franklin

Franklin could be getting a combo Dunkin’ Donuts and Baskin Robbins store.

A new drive-thru franchise is being planned at 5444 W. Rawson Ave., near Rawson Avenue and South 51st Street. A new 2,000-square-foot building for the store would be built on currently vacant land next to a CVS Pharmacy and Sendik’s Food Market stores.

The franchisee for this location has recently constructed similar establishments in Wales and Cudahy, according to city documents.

“This facility will be the latest design offering by Dunkin/Baskin Robbins with full menus and an indoor dining area,” city documents say.