Drybar in Whitefish Bay set to open

The second Milwaukee-area Drybar location will open its doors Friday, July 21, in Whitefish Bay.

Located at 324 E. Silver Spring Drive, the 1,450-square-foot salon is now booking appointments for Drybar’s signature blowout and styling services.

The Irvine, California-based chain has more than 150 independently owned and operated shops across the U.S., including one that opened in 2018 in Milwaukee’s Historic Third Ward.

Both Milwaukee-area locations are owned by local franchisee Joy Vertz, who also owns three Drybar locations in the Chicagoland area. Expanding into Whitefish Bay brings the brand closer to a “significant portion” of local clientele, who reside in Milwaukee’s North Shore suburbs, said Vertz.

“We’re also especially excited to join the vibrant Whitefish Bay small business community, and sincerely hope that our presence proves to be synergistic with other local businesses, too,” she said. The new Drybar location will employ more than 20 stylists. It has eight blowout chairs and a two-chair dry station where customers can add a braid to their blowout for an additional cost or opt for an up-do. Blowouts start at $59 and styling pricing begins at $35.

Beginning Friday, the Whitefish Bay location will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sundays.