Dremel’s new Mount Pleasant customer service center will create 17 jobs

Mount Prospect, Illinois-based Dremel, a manufacturer of high-speed rotary tools, has opened a new customer service center in Mount Pleasant that will create an estimated 17 jobs. The Dremel brand is owned by Robert Bosch Tool Corp.
The new, 8,758-square-foot facility is located within the Mount Pleasant Commerce Center at 13203 Global Drive. The customer service center will serve as a hub for the Dremel brand and house product trainings, company meetings and creative content development.
"We take pride in our continued dedication to after-sales customer service, we recognize its importance to our users and we are distinguished by our commitment to delivering quality long-term support," said Ed Pchola, director of operations at Dremel. "As we continue to strengthen our support services, this Racine County facility allows us to continue our ties to the community and preserve the wealth of product support knowledge contained there."
The Dremel brand was founded in Racine in 1932, later being acquired by Emerson Electric Co. in 1973. In 1993, the business was acquired by Robert Bosch GmcH, now a division of Robert Bosch Tool Corp.