Dr. Sudhir Kaul MSOE welcomes Dr. Sudhir Kaul as chairperson of Mechanical Engineering Department
Email: kaul@msoe.edu

Website: https://www.msoe.edu

Phone: (414) 277-7375



(414) 277-7375 Dr. Sudhir Kaul oversees the strategic direction and academic development of MSOE’s Mechanical Engineering Department, working with faculty to enhance the curriculum, strengthen industry partnerships, and promote collaborative research initiatives.