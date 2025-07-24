Dr. Barnhouse, Leading a modern college into the future

BizTimes Milwaukee: You started as president in January 2021. What have you learned in those nearly five years at the helm, and how would you say the College is stronger?

Rich Barnhouse: Over the past three to five years, it’s wildly clear that most things as they relate to higher education have changed. As I’ve read, and as I say often: even if you’re on the right road, if you’re standing still, you’re going to get run over; you’ve got to keep moving. And that, I think, is what we’re seeing in higher education. What I know is that innovation and calculated risk-taking is the key. By encouraging, inviting, influencing and inspiring those who you’re leading to take risks, to look over the hedge and to not be afraid of the environment that we’re in, but to embrace it and consider how we lead in this new environment—is how change happens.

BizTimes: What is your favorite success story at WCTC?

Barnhouse: Right now, it’s the Applied AI Lab. It’s the only applied AI lab of its kind that we’re aware of in the United States, and we opened our doors less than a year ago. I’m really excited about the success of the lab and how many people we’ve already trained from large companies, small companies, local and global companies, through gener8tor and other initiatives. I think that we’re going to be able to have an impact on the region that will be a part of ensuring long-term success of our southeastern Wisconsin economy. And we’re just getting started.

BizTimes: What failure have you learned from the most, as it relates to your career?

Barnhouse: Early in my career there were a lot of important lessons, but just generally asking for advice, but then ignoring it. The longer you’ve been in the game and taken a few more punches, you really listen to what people are saying. And when you ask for advice, you listen to that advice, and you calculate it and consider how it can work.

BizTimes: Where do you see your College in three to five years?

Barnhouse: Emerging as the clear leader in higher education in Wisconsin; no one saw us coming five years ago. It lacks tradition that a two-year college could lead the change in higher education or be the lead in higher education. We’re breaking the mold and delivering for the economy, delivering for students, delivering for taxpayers. You’ve always got to be two, three, four years ahead to meet the needs of tomorrow, not today, and you have to have an aversion for average.

