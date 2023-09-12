Downtown Waukesha building sold for $8.5 million

A local real estate investor purchased the Main Street Plaza building in downtown Waukesha for $8.5 million.
State real estate records show that Dominic Ambroselli, owner of Ambroselli Properties, bought the building at 234 Main St. from an affiliate of Brookfield-based MLG Capital.
The five-story building has retail space on the first floor with current tenants including a makeup studio and homemade candy store. The upper four floors of the building have apartments, which include studio and one-bedroom units.
Ambroselli Properties currently leases buildings in Kewaskum, West Bend and West Allis, according to the company’s website.
In July, Ambroselli purchased the Castings Place Apartments building in Milwaukee's Harbor View neighborhood.
Ambroselli did not immediately respond to request for comment.