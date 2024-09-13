Subscribe
Login
Login
Subscribe
Real Estate

Douglas Dynamics sells seven facilities for $64.2 million

Hunter Turpin
By Hunter Turpin
Douglas Dynamics' building at 7777 N. 73rd St., Milwaukee. Image from Google Maps
Learn more about:
Douglas DynamicsTPGSarah Lauber
Last updated

Milwaukee-based Douglas Dynamics, a manufacturer of work truck attachments and equipment, including snow plows, has completed a multi-building sale leaseback deal that will net the company $50 million, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The transaction includes approximately 780,000 square feet of manufacturing and upfitting space spread across seven facilities in

Already a subscriber? Log in

To continue reading this article ...

Subscribe to BizTimes today and get immediate access to our Insider-only content and much more.

Learn More and Subscribe Now
  • Critical Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 16 issues per year delivered in print or digitally
  • Unlimited access to all insider only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Extra bonus issues (STUFF and Giving Guide)
  • Discounted in-person event registration

Click here to purchase a sharable paywall bypass link for this subscriber-only article.

What's New

BizPeople

Submit a BizPeople

Share new hires, promotions and employee accolades with the region's business leaders.

Learn More

Sponsored Content

Up-to-the-minute business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable strategic insights for Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.

Copyright © 2024 BizTimes - Milwaukee Business News. All Rights Reserved.