Dockside Watercraft Cleaners building new headquarters as demand fuels rapid expansion

As Dockside Watercraft Cleaners
nears completion of phase one of constructing a new headquarters in the Village of Merton, the company is already eyeing additional growth.
The startup, which offers mobile boat cleaning services, will move all of its operations into a new 24,000-square-foot facility that will include indoor heated boat storage, detailing and mechanical maintenance.
"We've never had our own brick and mortar," said Colin Shepet
, co-founder and CEO of Dockside. "We've always had a small spot at other places, because our services are mobile. What really prompted us to take a look at the service and the storage component of it was that our customers continuously sought a more turnkey service."
[caption id="attachment_617658" align="alignleft" width="300"]
Two new buildings are being built as part of phase one of Dockside's new HQ project. Submitted photo.[/caption]
The expansion project will involve construction of two new buildings featuring an advanced in-floor hydronic heating system, which will offer an energy-efficient way to keep boats protected in the winter.
“The cost of boats has gone up, and as the cost of boats has gone up, people are more particular about protecting their investment,” said Shepet. “Heated storage is part of that.”
Following the completion of the two new buildings, scheduled for early next month, Dockside will officially be a turnkey service offering customers all their boat maintenance needs in one location.
Over the last two and a half years, Shepet says Dockside has grown its customer base by about 150%.
A big part of this growth was due to Dockside introducing a maintenance wash program. Similar to how a car wash might offer a monthly subscription service, Dockside customers can pay to have the company come clean their boats on a recurring basis.
Already, Dockside is planning a third and fourth building in Merton to support its growth.
"What's unique about this setup is that we will be one of only two company marine companies in the area that have all of their service and storage all on one campus," said Shepet.
Dockside is also considering expansion into new regions of Wisconsin. Currently, the company serves Waukesha and Walworth counties.
One possible area for future growth is Green Lake. Dockside has also received some interest from customers in the Madison area.
"Certainly, we will be expanding beyond this market,” said Shepet. “I think there's something to be said about the right way to do it, versus expanding just to accelerate the business."