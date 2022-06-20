D|K helps businesses innovate through people, product, and processes

With roots tracing back over 130 years, Davis|Kuelthau is proud of its legacy serving as outside general counsel to the businesses, entrepreneurs, and individuals who have built this great state. Who is D|K? In 1967,…

With roots tracing back over 130 years, Davis|Kuelthau is proud of its legacy serving as outside general counsel to the businesses, entrepreneurs, and individuals who have built this great state.

Who is D|K?

In 1967, three law firms, dating as far back as 1891, merged to form Davis, Kuelthau, Vergeront & Stover. In 1980, Werner & Goodland, a real estate and financial institution law firm, merged with the firm, creating Davis|Kuelthau.

Our growth has always been fueled by strategic mergers and acquisitions as well as the hiring of talented, well-established attorneys aligned with the firm’s service goals. Today, our team spans Appleton, Brookfield, Green Bay, Madison, and Milwaukee.

Through every expansion, D|K has remained true to its vision and mission of providing more than just legal counsel. We are known for our commitment to providing clients with high quality, personalized service, unique to their industry and business. At D|K, client needs are every employee’s primary concern – a simple combination of listening and caring. The result? We serve not only as legal advisors but as partners in our clients’ businesses.

Leaders in protecting innovation

The most valuable business assets are often intangible assets. Yet, while most business owners take steps to protect equipment, buildings, and employees, they often overlook protecting their intangible assets. Failure to protect intangible assets can lead to costly losses.

D|K’s team has served the intellectual property needs of entrepreneurs, small to midsized institutions, and large corporations for several decades. Many of our IP colleagues previously served as in-house counsel to some of the nation’s most renowned innovators. They offer both the business know-how and the legal savvy to counsel you on all aspects of IP including patents, trademarks, copyrights, and trade secrets.

We are committed to helping our clients throughout the IP process from application or protection to enforcement of rights to defense of infringement claims. We work with clients to reduce their IP risks by:

helping business leaders understand what can and should be protected,

identifying potential and actual risks,

establishing controlled access to data and creating HR policies surrounding the IP, and

creating and leveraging a proactive loss prevention program.

In short, we bring real-world experience and understanding, and a results-oriented mindset, to help you innovate through your people, products, and processes. When the time is right, we’d be delighted to talk to you about your needs. For more details or to contact any of our team members for a consultation, please visit dkattorneys.com.

