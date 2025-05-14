Log In
Subscribe
My BizTimes
Log In
Subscribe
People in the News

Director of SBA’s Wisconsin district is retiring

Andrew Weiland
By Andrew Weiland
Eric Ness
Eric Ness
Learn more about:
SBAElvira “Ellie” BergEric NessShirah Rachel Apple

Eric Ness, the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Wisconsin district director, is retiring after working for the SBA for 35 years. His last day of work is Friday, May 16. The SBA’s Wisconsin district office is one of 68 SBA field offices across the country. Ness began his SBA career in 1990 as a commercial loan

Already a subscriber? Log in

To continue reading this article ...

Subscribe to BizTimes today and get immediate access to our Insider-only content and much more.

Learn More and Subscribe Now
  • Critical Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 16 issues per year delivered in print or digitally
  • Unlimited access to all insider only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Extra bonus issues (STUFF and Giving Guide)
  • Discounted in-person event registration

Click here to purchase a sharable paywall bypass link for this subscriber-only article.

What's New

BizPeople

Submit a BizPeople

Share new hires, promotions and employee accolades with the region's business leaders.

Learn More

Sponsored Content

Up-to-the-minute business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable strategic insights for Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.

Copyright © 2025 BizTimes - Milwaukee Business News. All Rights Reserved.

Holiday flash sale!

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.

Subscribe to BizTimes Milwaukee and save 40%

Holiday flash sale! Subscribe to BizTimes and save 40%!

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.