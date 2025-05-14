Director of SBA’s Wisconsin district is retiring

, the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Wisconsin district director, is retiring after working for the SBA for 35 years. His last day of work is Friday, May 16. The SBA’s Wisconsin district office is one of 68 SBA field offices across the country. Ness began his SBA career in 1990 as a commercial loan officer, working on both processing and servicing of loans. He has also served as finance chief and assistant district director for economic development. He was named director of the SBA’s Wisconsin district office in December of 2011. In the spring of 2014 he served as acting regional administrator for the SBA’s six-state Great Lakes region for several months. “For 35 years, Eric Ness has been a tireless advocate for small businesses, and our communities have benefited as a result of his work,” said, secretary and CEO of the“His welcoming WEDC’s Small Business Academy into SBA’s National Small Business Week celebrations since 2022 have been a win-win for Wisconsin’s small businesses and our entire small business ecosystem. I want to thank Eric for his active partnership with WEDC and his commitment to serving the people and small businesses of Wisconsin.” Also retiring from SBA’s Wisconsin office this month are public affairs specialistand lender relations specialist