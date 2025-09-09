Log In
People in the News

Diane Hendricks is now the wealthiest person in Wisconsin

Andrew Weiland
By Andrew Weiland
Diane Hendricks
Diane Hendricks
Diane Hendricks, the chair, owner and co-founder of Beloit-based ABC Supply is now the wealthiest person in Wisconsin, according to Forbes magazine’s annual Forbes 400 list of the wealthiest Americans.

Hendricks, 78, has a net worth of $22.3 billion and has now surpassed John Menard Jr., the founder and owner of Eau Claire-based Menards, as the wealthiest person in Wisconsin. Menard, 85, has a net worth of $20 billion, according to Forbes.

ABC Supply has more than 900 branch locations and had $20.7 billion in revenue in 2024, according to Forbes.

Menards has more than 340 stores and annual sales of about $13 billion, according to Forbes.

Hendricks is the 44th wealthiest American, Menard is 48th, according to Forbes. Elon Musk tops the list with a net worth of $428 billion.

As has been the case in recent years, Wisconsin still has seven billionaires on the Forbes 400 list. In addition to Hendricks and Menard, they include:

Judy Faulkner, 82, $7.8 billion net worth. She is the founder and CEO of Verona-based health care records company Epic Systems. The company had sales of $5.7 billion in 2024, according to Forbes.

James Cargill II, 76, $4.8 billion net worth. He is one of 12 heirs to Minnetonka, Minnesota-based Cargill.

Helen Johnson-Leipold, $4.8 billion net worth. She is the chairman and CEO of Racine-based Johnson Outdoors and the chairman of Racine-based Johnson Financial Group. She is also an heir to family-owned cleaning products company S.C. Johnson.

H. Fisk Johnson, 67, and S. Curtis Johnson, 70, each with net wealth of $4.7 billion. Johnson is the chairman and CEO of Racine-based household cleaning products company S.C. Johnson, which has annual revenue of about $11.4 billion, according to Forbes. Curtis Johnson, 69, of Racine, is the former chairman of Diversey.

Other Wisconsin business leaders on the 2025 Forbes 2024 list include:

Jimmy Haslam, co-owner of the Milwaukee Bucks and a Tennessee resident, has a net worth of $8.7 billion, according to Forbes. He is also majority owner of the Cleveland Browns. His family sold Pilot Flying J to Berkshire Hathaway for a total of $13.6 billion across three purchases in 2017, 2023 and 2024, according to Forbes.

Richard and Elizabeth Uihlein, the co-founders of Pleasant Prairie-based Uline, both 80, each with a net worth of $6.2 billion, according to Forbes. Uline has annual revenue of about $8.1 billion, according to Forbes. Elizabeth is president of the company and Richard is CEO. They are both Illinois residents.

Ronald Wanek, the founder and chairman of Arcadia-based Ashley Furniture, has a net worth of $6 billion. His son, Todd Wanek, is also a billionaire and CEO of Ashley Furniture. They are both Florida residents.

