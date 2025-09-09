Diane Hendricks is now the wealthiest person in Wisconsin

Diane Hendricks, the chair, owner and co-founder of Beloit-based ABC Supply is now the wealthiest person in Wisconsin, according to Forbes magazine’s annual Forbes 400 list of the wealthiest Americans.

Hendricks, 78, has a net worth of $22.3 billion and has now surpassed John Menard Jr., the founder and owner of Eau Claire-based Menards, as the wealthiest person in Wisconsin. Menard, 85, has a net worth of $20 billion, according to Forbes.

ABC Supply has more than 900 branch locations and had $20.7 billion in revenue in 2024, according to Forbes.

- Advertisement -

Menards has more than 340 stores and annual sales of about $13 billion, according to Forbes.

Hendricks is the 44th wealthiest American, Menard is 48th, according to Forbes. Elon Musk tops the list with a net worth of $428 billion.

As has been the case in recent years, Wisconsin still has seven billionaires on the Forbes 400 list. In addition to Hendricks and Menard, they include:

Judy Faulkner, 82, $7.8 billion net worth. She is the founder and CEO of Verona-based health care records company Epic Systems. The company had sales of $5.7 billion in 2024, according to Forbes.

James Cargill II, 76, $4.8 billion net worth. He is one of 12 heirs to Minnetonka, Minnesota-based Cargill.

Helen Johnson-Leipold, $4.8 billion net worth. She is the chairman and CEO of Racine-based Johnson Outdoors and the chairman of Racine-based Johnson Financial Group. She is also an heir to family-owned cleaning products company S.C. Johnson.

- Advertisement -

H. Fisk Johnson, 67, and S. Curtis Johnson, 70, each with net wealth of $4.7 billion. Johnson is the chairman and CEO of Racine-based household cleaning products company S.C. Johnson, which has annual revenue of about $11.4 billion, according to Forbes. Curtis Johnson, 69, of Racine, is the former chairman of Diversey.

Other Wisconsin business leaders on the 2025 Forbes 2024 list include:

Jimmy Haslam, co-owner of the Milwaukee Bucks and a Tennessee resident, has a net worth of $8.7 billion, according to Forbes. He is also majority owner of the Cleveland Browns. His family sold Pilot Flying J to Berkshire Hathaway for a total of $13.6 billion across three purchases in 2017, 2023 and 2024, according to Forbes.

Richard and Elizabeth Uihlein, the co-founders of Pleasant Prairie-based Uline, both 80, each with a net worth of $6.2 billion, according to Forbes. Uline has annual revenue of about $8.1 billion, according to Forbes. Elizabeth is president of the company and Richard is CEO. They are both Illinois residents.

Ronald Wanek, the founder and chairman of Arcadia-based Ashley Furniture, has a net worth of $6 billion. His son, Todd Wanek, is also a billionaire and CEO of Ashley Furniture. They are both Florida residents.