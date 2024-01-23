Development firm plans industrial building in Cudahy

Hunter covers commercial and residential real estate for BizTimes. He previously wrote for the Waukesha Freeman and Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. A recent graduate of UW-Milwaukee, with a degree in journalism and urban studies, he was news editor of the UWM Post. He has received awards from the Milwaukee Press Club and Wisconsin Newspaper Association. Hunter likes cooking, gardening and 2000s girly pop.

Franklin-basedis planning a 62,000-square-foot industrial building in Cudahy. The new building would be built on about 5 acres of vacant land at 5404 S. Pennsylvania Ave., according to plans submitted to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources. Plans for the building show six loading docks at the back of the building and a surface parking lot out front. The development would be located just east of Mitchell International Airport, on an approximately 2 mile stretch of Pennsylvania Avenue lined with industrial buildings,. Land By Label is a development firm founded in 2023 by Ian Martin, formerly of Mandel Group. The firm has several multifamily housing projects under construction in Milwaukee suburbs totaling more than 1,000 units, according to the firm's website.