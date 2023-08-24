Developers withdraw plans for Hartland hotel

Plans for a boutique hotel in the village of Hartland have been withdrawn after being denied by village officials twice and being revised three times.

The Onyx Hotel, slated to be built at 221 Cottonwood Ave. in Hartland’s downtown, was proposed by real estate investor James Kupfer, along with Hartland-based Miller Marriott Construction.

The proposal began as a four story building with hotel rooms, apartments and commercial space, which was denied by the Joint Architectural Board/Plan Commission in October 2022. The building was reduced to three floors with just hotel rooms and first-floor commercial space and denied again in November 2022.

The hotel, this time two floors, was on the commission’s agenda again for Aug. 21, but was not discussed.

Village manager Ryan Bailey said that the developers withdrew their plans and told the city that there are no plans to revise them as of now.

Most recent plans call for an industrial-style hotel with about 40 rooms with a wine bar on the first floor and some parking underground.

Village documents say that neighbors and commissioners were concerned about parking, noise and building height at previous meetings.

Hotel developers did not immediately respond to request for comment.