Developers plan 580,000 square feet of industrial, office and retail space in Oak Creek

Developers are planning to build approximately 580,000 square feet of new industrial, retail and office space in two separate projects planned in Oak Creek. Oak Creek-basedis planning to build a 430,000-square-foot manufacturing facility at 10040 S. 20th St., which is about a mile south of the intersection of I-94 and West Ryan Road. The project plans still need final approval from the City of Oak Creek, but the firm is hopeful to begin construction this spring, representatives from the development team said at a city meeting on Monday. Frontlinein July. On the other side of the city, at 517 W. Rawson Ave., Waukesha-based developeris proposing a four-building business park with a total of 153,000 square feet of space. The project would consist of one 38,000-square-foot retail and office building and three office and warehouse buildings, also with 38,000 square feet. St. John Propertiesin September. In 2019, the firm developed a single-story flex property across the street called Rawson Avenue Business Center.