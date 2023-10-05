Developer purchases land for 320 apartments in Waukesha

Rendering from Continental Properties

Developers are moving forward with a 320-unit apartment project in Waukesha, with the purchase of the 63-acre project site for $4 million. Menomonee Falls-based Continental Properties is planning to build 16 two-story buildings near the intersection of Summit Avenue and Meadowbrook Road. The buildings will have a a combination of studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom

Hunter Turpin
Hunter covers commercial and residential real estate for BizTimes. He previously wrote for the Waukesha Freeman and Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. A recent graduate of UW-Milwaukee, with a degree in journalism and urban studies, he was news editor of the UWM Post. He has received awards from the Milwaukee Press Club and Wisconsin Newspaper Association. Hunter likes cooking, gardening and 2000s girly pop.
