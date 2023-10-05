Developer purchases land for 320 apartments in Waukesha

Hunter covers commercial and residential real estate for BizTimes. He previously wrote for the Waukesha Freeman and Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. A recent graduate of UW-Milwaukee, with a degree in journalism and urban studies, he was news editor of the UWM Post. He has received awards from the Milwaukee Press Club and Wisconsin Newspaper Association. Hunter likes cooking, gardening and 2000s girly pop.

Developers are moving forward with a 320-unit apartment project in Waukesha, with the purchase of the 63-acre project site for $4 million. Menomonee Falls-basedis planning to build 16 two-story buildings near the intersection of Summit Avenue and Meadowbrook Road. The buildings will have a a combination of studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes with private, ground-level entrances and attached garage options.Called Springs at Meadowbrook, developers anticipate that the first units will be available next summer. Developers received zoning approval for the project last year, according to city documents. The multi-family portion will be built on about 30 acres of the 63-acre project site. The remaining land has been rezoned for single-family housing and is to be sold off to be developed by another firm, city documents show.