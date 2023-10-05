Developer purchases land for 320 apartments in Waukesha

Developers are moving forward with a 320-unit apartment project in Waukesha, with the purchase of the 63-acre project site for $4 million.
Menomonee Falls-based Continental Properties is planning to build 16 two-story buildings near the intersection of Summit Avenue and Meadowbrook Road.
The buildings will have a a combination of studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes with private, ground-level entrances and attached garage options.
“Given the strong demand for new housing options on the west bypass in Waukesha, we are excited to begin construction of new, high-quality apartment homes,” said Erik Hahn, vice president of acquisitions, in a statement.
Called Springs at Meadowbrook, developers anticipate that the first units will be available next summer. Developers received zoning approval for the project last year, according to city documents.
The multi-family portion will be built on about 30 acres of the 63-acre project site. The remaining land has been rezoned for single-family housing and is to be sold off to be developed by another firm, city documents show.
Continental Properties is a developer and operator of multifamily communities, retail, and hospitality properties. The firm has developed more than 125 apartment communities encompassing more than 33,000 apartment homes in 19 states, according to its website.