Developer plans buildings for Charles Schwab office, restaurant on Sheraton Hotel parking lots in Brookfield

By
-
The proposed building on the Sheraton Milwaukee Brookfield Hotel parking lot, to be occupied by a Charles Schwab office. Rendering from City of Brookfield

A developer plans to build a building for financial services company Charles Schwab and a building for a yet-to-be named restaurant on the parking lots of the Sheraton Milwaukee Brookfield Hotel. Located at 375 S. Moorland Road, the site is next to the Brookfield Conference Center and just south of Brookfield Square Mall. The development is

Want to Read the Entire Article?

Become a BizTimes Insider today and get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Or purchase a bypass link here

Hunter Turpin
http://www.biztimes.com
Hunter covers commercial and residential real estate for BizTimes. He previously wrote for the Waukesha Freeman and Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. A recent graduate of UW-Milwaukee, with a degree in journalism and urban studies, he was news editor of the UWM Post. He has received awards from the Milwaukee Press Club and Wisconsin Newspaper Association. Hunter likes cooking, gardening and 2000s girly pop.
Mail

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display