Developer plans buildings for Charles Schwab office, restaurant on Sheraton Hotel parking lots in Brookfield

A developer plans to build a building for financial services companyand a building for a yet-to-be named restaurant on the parking lots of the. Located at 375 S. Moorland Road, the site is next to the Brookfield Conference Center and just south of Brookfield Square Mall. The development is being led by St. Louis-based, which owns the Sheraton property. The plan is for a retail-office building to be constructed first, followed by a restaurant space. The 7,000-square-foot retail-office space is to be occupied by financial services company. The operator of the 7,500-square-foot restaurant space has not been named. Charles Schwab currently has two Brookfield branches in strip centers on the other end of Brookfield Square Mall, at 17515 W. Bluemound Road and 15375 W. Bluemound Road. The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the future either of these branches. Charles Schwab also recently closed its branch at 411 E. Wisconsin Ave. in downtown Milwaukee. The 11-acre Sheraton Hotel property in Brookfield has "substantial parking," city documents say, making redevelopment of part of the site feasible, and also supports city official's goal of adding more mixed-use properties along busy corridors, particularly near Brookfield Square Mall.