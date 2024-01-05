Developer Emem Group purchases buildings southeast of King and North in Bronzeville

Plans to renovate, attract tenants and move its offices there

By
-
Image from Google Maps

A prominent corner site in Milwaukee’s Bronzeville district has been purchased by a local developer with plans to stabilize the property, add residences and attract new tenants. Milwaukee-based development firm Emem Group purchased the 0.7-acre site at 2220 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive for $1.4 million. The property, located at the southeast corner of

Hunter Turpin
http://www.biztimes.com
Hunter covers commercial and residential real estate for BizTimes. He previously wrote for the Waukesha Freeman and Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. A recent graduate of UW-Milwaukee, with a degree in journalism and urban studies, he was news editor of the UWM Post. He has received awards from the Milwaukee Press Club and Wisconsin Newspaper Association. Hunter likes cooking, gardening and 2000s girly pop.
