Log In
Subscribe
My BizTimes
Log In
Subscribe
Hospitality & Tourism

Details unveiled for proposed Historic Third Ward hotel

Hunter Turpin
By Hunter Turpin
224 E. Chicago St. Image from LoopNet
224 E. Chicago St. Image from LoopNet
Learn more about:
North Central GroupAndy InmanBlake Richter

Subscribe to BizTimes Daily – Local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin.

Hoping to fill some “white space” in downtown Milwaukee’s hotel market, Middleton-based North Central Group Hospitality (NCG) is planning to convert a century-old industrial building in the Historic Third Ward into a 133-room AC Hotel by Marriott hotel. The proposed hotel would be located at 224 E. Chicago St., inside a three-story, 83,260-square-foot building originally constructed in

Already a subscriber? Log in

To continue reading this article ...

Subscribe to BizTimes today and get immediate access to our Insider-only content and much more.

Learn More and Subscribe Now
  • Critical Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 16 issues per year delivered in print or digitally
  • Unlimited access to all insider only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Extra bonus issues (STUFF and Giving Guide)
  • Discounted in-person event registration

Click here to purchase a sharable paywall bypass link for this subscriber-only article.

Already logged in and still seeing this? Click Here

What's New

BizPeople

Submit a BizPeople

Share new hires, promotions and employee accolades with the region's business leaders.

Learn More

Sponsored Content

Up-to-the-minute business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable strategic insights for Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.

Copyright © 2025 BizTimes Media. All Rights Reserved.

Close the CTA

Summer flash sale!

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.

Unlock all of BizTimes for just $7 / month

Summer flash sale! Unlock all of BizTimes for just $7 / month

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.

Close the CTA

Holiday flash sale!

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.

Subscribe to BizTimes Milwaukee and save 40%

Holiday flash sale! Subscribe to BizTimes and save 40%!

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.