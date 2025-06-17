Desert Aire completes warehouse expansion at Germantown headquarters

Share new hires, promotions and employee accolades with the region's business leaders.

Germantown-based Desert Aire, a manufacturer of dehumidifiers and climate control systems, has added 26,000 square feet of warehouse space at its headquarters.

The facility, located at N120 W18485 Freistadt Road, can now store additional raw materials and components. This in turn frees up space within the company’s production area.

Desert Aire has reconfigured its operations, expanding the production area by almost 20%, to accommodate a sixth production line for large HVACD equipment designed for pools, natatoriums, and indoor environmentally controlled agriculture.

“Rapid growth in both the large pool/natatorium and indoor agriculture markets has made expansion essential," said Chip Seidel, business development manager at Desert Aire. "This added space will significantly boost our production, allowing us to better serve our growing customer base for years to come."

Earlier this year, Desert Aire also added extra racks for storage, increasing the amount of floor space available for production.