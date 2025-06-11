Derse plans to build new HQ in Oak Creek

Subscribe to BizTimes today and get immediate access to our Insider-only content and much more.

Derse, a Milwaukee-based company in the trade show and event industry, which specializes in event exhibit production, announced plans to build a new facility in Oak Creek, moving its headquarters from Milwaukee's Menomonee Valley.

The company has secured an option to purchase a 31-acre, city-owned site southwest of West Oakwood Road and South Howell Avenue, in the OakView Business Park.

Pending final approvals from state and local authorities, construction is expected to begin in 2026 with operations commencing in 2027, according to the Wednesday announcement.

The proposed "state-of-the-art" facility would consolidate the company’s current headquarters in Milwaukee, located at 3800 W. Canal St. just east of the American Family Field parking lots, and its facility in Waukegan, Illinois into one flagship location, according to the announcement.

The announcement did not say specifically how large the new Oak Creek headquarters building will be, but a Derse spokesperson told BizTimes the facility will be "substantially larger" than its 158,000-square-foot Milwaukee facility and its Waukegan facility, combined.

Derse's Milwaukee headquarters at 3800 W. Canal St. in the Menomonee Valley, east of the American Family Field parking lots.

Approximately 240 jobs are projected to be based at the new facility in Oak Creek, which are expected to be a combination of existing and new positions, the spokesperson said. Derse has about 600 employees at eight locations in the U.S. and Europe.

The project will mark the largest single investment in Derse’s 77-year history, the announcement said.

“This move would be a big step for us, and honestly, it’s something we’ve been working toward for a long time,” said Brett Haney, CEO of Derse. “We’ve experienced significant growth thanks to the trust our clients have placed in us."

"This new facility would give us the chance to keep building on that by creating a better workplace for our team and the right environment to be even stronger for our clients. At the end of the day, we aim to be the most inspiring, relevant and results-driven partner we can be. And this would help us do just that.”

Rendering of the new headquarters for Derse, planned in Oak Creek. Credit: Eppstein Uhen Architects

With both the Milwaukee and Waukegan facilities nearing capacity and lease expiration approaching in less than three years, the company says it's the right time to invest in long-term growth.

"In a time where many companies in the exhibition industry are choosing to sell to private equity firms, Derse’s decision to remain privately held while continuing to steadily grow stands out as a defining strength," the announcement says.

The new facility would be designed to be a flagship workplace and serve as the centralized hub for operations, the announcement said, strengthening Derse’s ability to craft "impactful and winning experiences for their clients, partners and employees."

The project's architect is Milwaukee-based Eppstein Uhen Architects. Derse says the new space will offer collaboration areas, a presentation stage, training zones and production and warehousing.

“I'm delighted that Derse has chosen to expand its headquarters here in southeastern Wisconsin,” said Gale Klappa, co-chair of Milwaukee 7, in the announcement. “This decision reflects the exceptional business climate in our region, our skilled workforce and our proven track record of helping home-grown companies scale and succeed.”

The City of Oak Creek previously acquired two separate parcels of land that make up the project site, and sought to attract a headquarters development there, city officials have said.

After a thorough and detailed site-selection process, Derse, with support from the Milwaukee 7 team, submitted an application to develop the site, the city said in a statement.

“We were searching for a company, an employer, that could not only anchor OakView (business park) but be a partner in helping our community reach its full potential," said Andrew Vickers, Oak Creek city administrator. "We had a ton of interest in this site, but our Mayor and Common Council made clear the development needed to be impactful."

The city subdivided and rezoned the property to prepare it as a development-ready site.

Derse will follow specific site and architectural approvals throughout the summer and could potentially close on the real estate transaction in late 2025, according to the city statement.

