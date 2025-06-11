Log In
Subscribe
My BizTimes
Log In
Subscribe
Real Estate

Derse plans to build new HQ in Oak Creek

Will consolidate operations in Milwaukee and Waukegan, Illinois

Hunter Turpin
By Hunter Turpin
Rendering of the new headquarters for Derse, planned in Oak Creek. Credit: Eppstein Uhen Architects
Rendering of the new headquarters for Derse, planned in Oak Creek. Credit: Eppstein Uhen Architects
Learn more about:
DerseEppstein Uhen ArchitectsMilwaukee 7Brett HaneyGale Klappa

Subscribe to BizTimes Daily – Local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin.

Derse, a Milwaukee-based company in the trade show and event industry, which specializes in event exhibit production, announced plans to build a new facility in Oak Creek, moving its headquarters from Milwaukee’s Menomonee Valley. The company has secured an option to purchase a 31-acre, city-owned site southwest of West Oakwood Road and South Howell Avenue,

Already a subscriber? Log in

To continue reading this article ...

Subscribe to BizTimes today and get immediate access to our Insider-only content and much more.

Learn More and Subscribe Now
  • Critical Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 16 issues per year delivered in print or digitally
  • Unlimited access to all insider only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Extra bonus issues (STUFF and Giving Guide)
  • Discounted in-person event registration

Click here to purchase a sharable paywall bypass link for this subscriber-only article.

What's New

BizPeople

Submit a BizPeople

Share new hires, promotions and employee accolades with the region's business leaders.

Learn More

Sponsored Content

Up-to-the-minute business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable strategic insights for Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.

Copyright © 2025 BizTimes Media. All Rights Reserved.

Future 50 Award Applications Due This Wednesday - Apply Today

Close the CTA

Holiday flash sale!

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.

Subscribe to BizTimes Milwaukee and save 40%

Holiday flash sale! Subscribe to BizTimes and save 40%!

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.