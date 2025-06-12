Denver data center company named as user of Port Washington campus

Vantage Data Centers, a growing developer of hyperscale data center campuses based in Denver, plans to build a data center complex in Port Washington on potentially up to 1,900 acres.

Earlier this year, Houston-based Cloverleaf Infrastructure secured land and power contracts as well as zoning and annexation agreements for the project site, which is bordered by I-43 on its south and east sides, Dixie Road to the north and the Ozaukee Interurban Trail to the west.

From the start, Cloverleaf intended to transfer the property to a data center developer and operator.

Aaron Bilyeu, chief development officer for Cloverleaf, said Wednesday that Vantage has “taken over the project from Cloverleaf.”

Bilyeu declined to comment further. Vantage did not respond to requests for comment.

Vantage describes itself as a developer and operator of hyper scale data center campuses across the world, according to the company’s website. Founded in 2010, Vantage “powers, cools, protects and connects the technology of the world’s leading hyper scalers, cloud providers and large enterprises.”

The company says it is backed by a consortium of marquee investors and is working to aggressively pursue opportunities in key global markets where its customers are looking to expand.

Vantage recently raised $5 billion in debt to fund two projects, according to data center trade publications. One of the projects is located in Ohio, while the location of the other was not disclosed.

The company currently has 35 campuses across the world, five of which are in the United States.

Although Vantage has not publicly disclosed its plans for Port Washington, Cloverleaf and city officials have talked about a campus that could cover 1,900 acres and use 3.5 gigawatts of electricity. It is not clear if Vantage will be the user of the entire campus.

A city concept plan, shows 11 data center buildings, five substations and three office buildings on the site.

The city recently annexed 490 acres from the Town of Port Washington and approved zoning and comprehensive plan changes for the project. That land is for the first phase of the project, which officials said could start construction this fall.

