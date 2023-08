A home on South Shore Drive along Delavan Lake, and located in the Town of Delavan, was sold recently for $4.1 million, according to state records.

The 6,500-square-foot home was built in 2007 and has 6 bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms, according to Redfin. The 0.8-acre property has 75 feet of lake frontage.

The home was sold by the Los Angeles-based George R. Garrick 1994 Trust to Arlington Heights, Illinois-based Wilke Road 3850 LLC. Garrick is the CEO of San Francisco-based G2 Consultants Inc.