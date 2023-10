A 10,000-square-foot home on a 2.4-acre site along the south side of Delavan Lake, in the Town of Delavan, was sold recently for $3.95 million, according to state records.

Built in 2001, the home has 8 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms, according to real estate listings.

It was sold by Lynette M. Block, as trustee of the Lynette M. Block Estate Trust, to Robert and Rebecca Bacci of Long Grove, Illinois, according to state records.