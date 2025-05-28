Deer District hotel proposal gets key approval

A proposed $50 million hotel development in downtown Milwaukee’s Deer District cleared a critical hurdle Wednesday, winning a narrow vote of approval from the city’s Zoning, Neighborhoods and Development Committee (ZND), over vocal opposition from a local union and the project’s district alderman.

Middleton-based North Central Group Hospitality (NCG), along with the Milwaukee Bucks, is seeking to build a seven-story, 156-room Moxy Hotel — a brand under Marriott’s portfolio — at 430 W. State St., a high-profile parcel formerly part of the Bradley Center site.

Earlier this month, ZND delayed a vote on the hotel proposal. Committee members said the proposal was not the “highest and best use” for the site, and argued the city should hold out for a larger hotel development.

That position, however, was disputed by the Milwaukee Bucks’ attorney, Bruce Block, who said in a memo that the city could not legally consider highest and best use in their reasoning, given that the only zoning requirements for the site currently are that any building must be between four and 20 stories tall.

Further, a local hotel industry analyst said that Milwaukee’s hotel market is still recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic and current market data doesn’t show demand for a larger hotel development, which is a position echoed by NCG leadership.

Before Wednesday’s vote on the proposal, committee members spent nearly two hours in closed session discussion with the City Attorney’s office and then heard public comment for and against the proposal.

Opponents included members of the Milwaukee Area Service and Hospitality Workers Organization (MASH), who brought up ongoing labor disputes at another NCG-operated hotel nearby, The Trade also in Deer District, where employees accuse the company of unfair labor practices, including scare tactics and intimidation. The National Labor Relations Board is investigating those charges.

Supporters of the hotel included members of local trade unions, as well as Visit Milwaukee.

Ultimately, committee members Peter Burgelis, DiAndre Jackson and Scott Spiker voted to recommend zoning approval for the Moxy, with Milele Coggs abstaining.

Those that voted to approve the project did not offer much discussion, other than Spiker who acknowledged that the city could legally not consider labor issues at The Trade or highest and best use.

Committee chair Ald. Robert Bauman, whose downtown district includes the project site, voted against the proposal, saying the hotel is underwhelming with few amenities and small rooms.

The proposed hotel would not have a rooftop bar or a full-service restaurant, which NCG said is to encourage guests to explore the surrounding area. Bauman called that reasoning “bogus” and alleged NCG did not want the Moxy to compete with The Trade, which does have a rooftop bar and full-service restaurant.

A full vote by the Common Council is expected next week.

Initially, NCG was anticipating a late 2025 construction start for the project, but due to delays in zoning approval, the company is now expecting construction to start in summer of 2026.

