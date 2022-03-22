Decades of family treating families

At Bubon Orthodontics, we’re a family treating families. We’ve been providing the best value for braces and Invisalign to southeastern Wisconsin for nearly three decades, and we’re proud of it. In 1993, Dr. Michael Bubon…

In 1993, Dr. Michael Bubon founded Bubon Orthodontics and opened his first practice in Waukesha, Wisc. We are now one of the largest privately-owned orthodontic practices in the United States. We’re grateful for the opportunity to serve several counties, including Waukesha, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Washington, and Jefferson.

As we’ve grown from 1 office to 15, we’ve welcomed Dr. Michael Rozny and Dr. Kersden Loretoni-Rozny to our team of practice owners. Joined by several other expert orthodontists, our doctors work together to maintain a family-oriented culture in every office and take a holistic approach to straightening teeth.

Many employees have been with us since the beginning, and as we expand, more talented professionals continue to join our team. Together, we’ve created over 40,000 smiles!

Gone are the days of goop impressions and headgear. Our offices are equipped with the most advanced orthodontic technology, including Invisalign’s iTero Scanners, which create a 3D map of your smile within minutes.

Using state-of-the-art technology allows us to provide the safest and most customized orthodontic care to everyone who walks through our doors.

We are proud to be Wisconsin’s #1 Invisalign provider. With over 50 years of combined experience, we are in the top 1 percent of Invisalign providers nationwide.

While a lot has changed over the years, one thing that will always remain the same is our dedication to providing high-quality orthodontic care at an affordable cost. Whether it’s for braces or Invisalign, no matter your age, visits to our offices are fun and convenient. We can’t wait to welcome you into our Bubon Orthodontics family soon!

Bubon Orthodontics 21680 W Bluemound Rd Waukesha, WI 53186 bubonortho.com 262.522.7447